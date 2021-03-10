Hundreds of teachers are getting vaccinated for covid-19 at several Lewis stores

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As vaccinations for covid-19 continue in South Dakota, one local pharmacy has been super busy this week.



Lewis Drug has spent the past two days vaccinating some of our most critical workers who are instrumental in keeping our kids safe; our teachers.

Sioux Falls teacher Julie Rames isn’t a big fan of needles.

“No probably not my favorite thing to do,” Rames said.

But this one she’ll take.

“Yeah it felt good to get it today and hopefully go back to somewhat normal life here in the next couple of weeks or so,” Rames said.

Not only is she keeping her students safe with her covid vaccine, she says she has another reason to get vaccinated.

“I have quite elderly parents and my mother has many underlying conditions and they’ve had their shots and now that we’ve had ours we will be able to start spending time with them again,” Rames said.

Harrisburg teacher Justin Frederiksen says he could hardly wait for this day.

“It’s something I’ve been looking forward to and I’m glad the time is finally here,” Frederiksen said.

Like a lot of classrooms in South Dakota this year, Frederiksen’s looks a little different, too.

“We are spaced out really far try to follow the six feet apart the mask mandate still going on in our building so ya quite a few precautions that we take,” Frederiksen said.

Hundreds of teachers are receiving their vaccines this week at several Lewis Pharmacies.

The state has been vaccinating the group in 1D, which includes teachers and thanks to the Federal Retail Pharmacy program, they got to move to the front of that class.

“I knew I wanted it, my only concern was the side effects, but we’ll see what happens,” said.

Lewis Drug vaccinated 180 teachers Tuesday and another 180 Wednesday.