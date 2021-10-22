How to proceed with receiving a COVID-19 booster shot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Dr. David Basel, vice president of clinical quality with Avera Medical Group, broke down COVID-19 booster shot eligibility for KELOLAND News on Friday afternoon.

People who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should receive a booster two months after that shot, Basel said. For people who got the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, he says there are three categories: people who should receive a booster shot, people who can receive a booster shot and people who don’t need to receive one now.

“The very clearest evidence is for those that are 65 years of age or older, or 50 to 64 with chronic medical conditions, those clearly should get a booster six months after their second messenger RNA shot,” Basel said.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are messenger RNA shots.

“Individuals 18 to 49 who have chronic medical conditions or 18 to 64 who have occupational exposure, so like grocery store workers or health care workers, those individuals may get a booster,” Basel said.

Basel says the people who aren’t eligible are those as young as 18 or as old as 64 who aren’t in one of those groups. As far as which booster to get, he offers a clear directive.

“The clear preference right now, based off of the largest amount of evidence that we have, is to stick with the same shot that you got initially to get with your booster,” Basel said.

Basel says there really isn’t a combination to avoid.

“They have done some smaller studies that show that that can be an effective approach as well is to get what we call a cross-platform booster,” Basel said. “So, if you got Pfizer for your first two shots and the only thing available to you right now is Moderna, it’s okay to get the Moderna as the booster.”