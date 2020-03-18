How to manage the anxiety that can accompany the COVID-19 pandemic

In ways big or small, the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting everyone. From limits on gatherings to closed schools and churches to friends and neighbors practicing social distancing, it can trigger anxiety. Tuesday afternoon KELOLAND sat down with Avera psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner Amber Reints. Two big things she shared are the importance of balance and self-care.

Discussion and concern about COVID-19 seems to be everywhere. There’s also quite the appetite to learn and find out more about the pandemic.

“What we have to keep in mind is we have to find balance in this, too. How do we find the balance, even though many of our routines have now been disrupted, how do we still find balance so that we are still taking care of our mental health at the same time that we’re taking care of our physical health,” Reints said.

Young minds are trying to process all this, too.

“I think as parents the first thing again is we can again model some of that behavior, helping our kids sometimes see, how do we handle crisis, how do we handle stress. And an important piece of that is showing them how do we still take care of ourselves even when we’re stressed,” Reints said.

Social distancing has become the big phrase to bear in mind- something you can do while taking care of yourself.

“There’s no rule that we can’t still go outside and go for a walk. There’s no rules right now that you can’t go and get exercise outside, right?” Reints said.

But you also need to pay attention to what your body may be trying to tell you.

“Changes in sleep, changes in appetite, changes in concentration, maybe it is lack of pleasure in activities. I think those are symptoms that we have to keep in mind that we don’t have to fight through alone, so please seek help,” Reints said.

And while there can be unexpected turns, there’s opportunities too.

“Sometimes we don’t have as much family time as we want, and so maybe this does provide an opportunity for us to be able to play more board games right now. Again I think that’s not only important for our own mental health, but it’s also important because that allows us to model for our kids, again how do we face crisis, and how do we face crisis together,” Reints said.

You can access mental health resources at Avera Health, Sanford Health, and the 211 Helpline.