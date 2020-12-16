How the COVID-19 vaccine works

As the COVID-19 vaccine makes its way through the state, some people may still be unsure about what it actually is.

KELOLAND News spoke with an epidemiologist at the School of Mines in Rapid City. Doctor Christine Mathews says the vaccine is in the form of Messenger RNA. She says the RNA is able to block the virus from our healthy cells and prevent it from replicating.

Mathews says this vaccine is unique because it’s not made with the actual virus.

“The key things I would definitely want to emphasize from a public health, immunology, vaccine kind of point of view. Number one, you cannot get COVID from the vaccine. Number two, you have to get two full doses and you are not protected in the interim. So you have to keep mask-wearing, social distancing, and the rest of it,” Dr. Mathews said.

Mathews says that if people have any underlying health issues, they should let their physician know.