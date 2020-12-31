How the COVID-19 vaccine distribution is going in SD and who’s next in line

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first batches of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in South Dakota two-and-a-half weeks ago. They were first given to frontline health care workers who deal directly with COVID-19 patients. In this edition of “COVID-19 Beyond the Numbers,” we see who will be next in line and find out if our health systems have experienced any problems with the distribution of the shot.

After rolling out the vaccine to workers from emergency departments, intensive care and COVID-19 units and long-term care staff, vaccination of the residents of those homes has also been underway.

Now the third group of the Phase 1 rollout can expect to start getting their shots.

“So, primary care offices–specialty clinic offices; also just now starting to think about optometry and dentists offices–even massage therapy offices–all types of clinics that have patient facing type individuals,” Dr David Basel, of Avera Health, said.

The health system with the largest presence in each county will be responsible for vaccinating the clinic workers there.

In the case of Minnehaha County, where there are two major health systems, dentists’, eye doctors’ and other clinicians’ vaccinations will be divided between Sanford and Avera.

Public health workers, emergency medical services, law enforcement and correctional officers should also be getting their vaccinations in the coming days.

Stanford Medicine residents and fellows who work with COVID-19 patients protest on Dec. 18, after not getting vaccine first



The vaccine rollout hasn’t gone so smoothly in some other hospitals across the country. In California, Stanford Medicine residents, taking care of COVID-19 patients, protested after not being included in the first round of vaccinations. Stanford later apologized. Medical professionals at hospitals in other states have complained of similar issues, but South Dakota’s health systems say there has been no “cutting” in the vaccine line here.

“We’ve done a very good job of saying, ‘just have some grace with us. Just know that our goal here is to have as many people vaccinated as quickly as we can. We’re not going to play favorites. We’re going to try to apply the rule as fairly as we can,'” Dr. Michael Elliot, Avera McKennan’s Chief Medical Officer said.

“If anything we’ve had more of people saying, oh I don’t feel comfortable going quite yet. I want these other people to go before me. They’re working harder than me,” Dr. Basel said.

The next part of phase one of the vaccine includes people with two or more underlying medical conditions, teachers, people over the age of 65 and more.