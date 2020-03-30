How reservations are combating COVID-19

Breaking News
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Reservations throughout South Dakota are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic as well. Some tribes have assembled task forces in response to the pandemic.

The Rosebud Sioux Tribe has a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. in effect throughout the reservation. Their website also states they don’t recommend travel outside of the area. They also provide resources for mental health. The Rosebud Sioux Tribe also isn’t allowing visitors in the Rosebud hospital and are screening patients for COVID-19.

The President of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe provided an update on March 27, 2020 on the tribe’s website. The page also provides the latest announcements on COVID-19 news and decisions the reservation has too.

The Yankton Sioux Tribe is also keeping everyone informed by their webpage.

Tribes are updating their policies as the pandemic continues.

