How reservations are combating COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Reservations throughout South Dakota are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic as well. Some tribes have assembled task forces in response to the pandemic.

OST Task Forces is traveling through the communities making this announcement to help spread the word pic.twitter.com/mS3W0BDGbe — Oglala Sioux Tribe (@OSTOfficial1) March 30, 2020

The Rosebud Sioux Tribe has a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. in effect throughout the reservation. Their website also states they don’t recommend travel outside of the area. They also provide resources for mental health. The Rosebud Sioux Tribe also isn’t allowing visitors in the Rosebud hospital and are screening patients for COVID-19.

The President of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe provided an update on March 27, 2020 on the tribe’s website. The page also provides the latest announcements on COVID-19 news and decisions the reservation has too.

The Yankton Sioux Tribe is also keeping everyone informed by their webpage.

Tribes are updating their policies as the pandemic continues.