How many ICU beds are actually available for adults in state hospitals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new tool on the state website reveals that a growing number of South Dakota hospitals are running out of room for patients who need intensive care.

Everyday, South Dakota’s health systems let the state know how many patients are hospitalized; how many of those have COVID-19 and how many staffed beds are available. The state posts all of that information online. Since patient numbers fluctuate, health officials describe it as a snapshot of what’s happening at a given time.

Last week, in a KELOLAND.com original report, we explained that South Dakota’s daily totals included, not just adult beds, but also ICU beds for babies.

Since a majority of COVID-19 patients are adults, the state is now separating them.

Here’s a look at how that change is affecting statewide numbers.

As of Thursday morning, nearly 32 (31.8) percent of the state’s staffed ICU beds were available.

When you don’t include the pediatric beds, that number drops to 15.5 percent available.

In the Sioux Empire region, nearly 33-percent (32.8) of staffed ICU beds were available, but most were designated by the state as pediatric ICU beds for children and babies. The DOH says those beds can be occupied by adults.

About 8 percent of adult beds were available.

In the latest report, Avera McKennan had less than seven percent (6.9%) of staffed adult beds available in its ICU.

A handful of South Dakota’s other hospitals did not have any open beds for adults in their ICUs, including Sanford USD medical center (Sioux Falls), Monument Health (Rapid City), St. Mary’s (Pierre), Prairie Lakes (Watertown) and Sanford Aberdeen.