How Huron School District is staying connected with kids in time of COVID-19

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The latest numbers from the South Dakota Department of Health show 14 cases of COVID-19 in the state. Four of these have been in Beadle County.

Like in many other places across the state and country, COVID-19 has reached Beadle County.

“Well I think that we’ve all been studying what’s been happening across the country, and so I think in our own way, we’ve been preparing for not if but when it would hit different communities,” Huron School District Superintendent Terry Nebelsick said.

Jennifer Fuchs teaches at Huron High School. School is out, but she’s been in touch with the kids.

“I’ve been able to talk to all my students, my homeroom students at least, via email and texting- that’s their preferred method, obviously,” Fuchs said.

“Each of our teachers has made an effort this week to communicate with each child,” Nebelsick said.

There is a plan to help make sure essential pieces of the community can keep filling their roles.

“We are one of the districts that is putting together a plan to provide school-hour child care for the families of emergency workers, first responders, health care providers, pharmacies,” Nebelsick said.