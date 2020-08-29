Hours limited at bars, restaurants in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Vermillion is taking measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19, with the bars and restaurants of the city all coming together and making the decision to cut down hours this weekend.

Each establishment decided to close at 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday night. They will continue that Saturday and Sunday night.

“At the end of the day it’s about the bigger picture. And if you make a small sacrifice now we all can pay dividends down the road. So everyone was willing to pitch in and go, hey, you know, we all want to be here tomorrow so let’s all pitch in now so that way we can make our community better in the future,” Old Lumber Company owner Chad Grunewaldt said.

The university also implemented some temporary measures including not allowing indoor dining within the Muenster University Center.

Later tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10 p.m., we’ll take a closer look at changes happening at USD and in Vermillion.

Keep reading