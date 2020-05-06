Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 5 new deaths reported in Minnehaha County, active cases decrease

Hospitals in Sioux Falls taking in COVID-19 patients from Sioux City

Coronavirus

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

Sioux Falls hospitals are making room for our neighbors to the south.

At Wednesday’s Minnehaha County Commission meeting, emergency manager Jason Gearman talked about hospital capacity for COVID-19 cases.

He says the hospitals in Sioux Falls are taking in patients from Sioux City who have COVID-19 — due to a surge down there.

“And the lack of hospital beds. They think they can handle that, too. So, that’s where we’re at now,” Gearman said.

Gearman says area hospitals feel they have the capacity for updated case projections.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests