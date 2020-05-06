Hospitals in Sioux Falls taking in COVID-19 patients from Sioux City

Sioux Falls hospitals are making room for our neighbors to the south.

At Wednesday’s Minnehaha County Commission meeting, emergency manager Jason Gearman talked about hospital capacity for COVID-19 cases.

He says the hospitals in Sioux Falls are taking in patients from Sioux City who have COVID-19 — due to a surge down there.

“And the lack of hospital beds. They think they can handle that, too. So, that’s where we’re at now,” Gearman said.

Gearman says area hospitals feel they have the capacity for updated case projections.