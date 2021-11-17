Hospitals across KELOLAND seeing increase in COVID-19 patients

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health is reporting more COVID-19 patients in its hospitals compared with last week.

Right now, there are more than 200 coronavirus patients across all of Sanford’s hospitals. About 90 percent of those patients are unvaccinated.

Most of the COVID-19 patients in the ICU and on ventilators are also unvaccinated.

— Sanford Health (@SanfordHealth) November 17, 2021

Sanford isn’t the only South Dakota hospital seeing more COVID-19 patients.

The latest update from the Department of Health said the ICUs were full at Monument Health in Rapid City and Avera Sacred Heart in Yankton.

The state’s website says Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls is also busy with the coronavirus.

Half of the patients in the hospital’s ICU had COVID-19, and 95 percent of McKennan’s ICU beds were full.