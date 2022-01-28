SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there are currently 33,647 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, down from 34,753 on Thursday.

With nine new deaths reported on Friday, the death toll is now at 2,637. The deaths include four men and five women in the following age ranges: 30-39 (1); 60-69 (2); 70-79 (2); and 80+ (4). The following counties reported additional deaths: 2 in Brookings, 2 in Lincoln, 3 in Minnehaha, 1 each in Brown and Codington.

There are now 411 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Friday, up from Thursday (404). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 9,939 total people who have been hospitalized.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 37.1% for Jan. 20 – 26.

On Friday, 1,145 total new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the state’s total case count to 225,383, up from Thursday (224,238). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The number of recovered cases is at 189,099.

All 66 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

On Friday, the number of Omicron cases in the state is at 264, up from 193 reported on Thursday.

There have been 1,327 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring, an increase of seven. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 69.56% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 56.84% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 30.05% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 645,921 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 453,538 of the Moderna vaccine and 36,642 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 170,400 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 248,743 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 108,569 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 83,568 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,469 have received a Janssen booster.