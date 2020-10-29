Hospital staff in western KELOLAND asking people to mask up

As the cases continue to rise each day, hospitals across the state are increasing staff… and asking you to mask up.

Dr. Shankar Kurra says this will especially help Monument Health because if fewer people are spreading the virus, there will be fewer people in the hospital. Dr. Kurra says Monument has had to bring in extra staff to help with the rise in the number of patients. If that number continues to rise, there is potential the health system could become overwhelmed.

“What we really are concerned about is not only that the hospital gets overwhelmed and the ICU capacity is exceeded, the bigger problem for our community will be, when we have those kinds of numbers, our deaths increase. But worse than that, the survivors of COVID-19 unfortunately have long term consequences that we begin to find out about this disease, researchers are calling it a long COVID,” Dr. Shankar Kurra, VP of Medical Affairs for Monument Health, said.

Dr. Kurra says everyone should wear a mask until a vaccine becomes available, which he believes will be around Spring of next year.

Now more than ever, he says it’s important to mask up and limit your social gatherings not only to protect your loved ones but also your local health facilities.