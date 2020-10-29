Hospital staff in western KELOLAND asking people to mask up

Coronavirus

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

As the cases continue to rise each day, hospitals across the state are increasing staff… and asking you to mask up.

Dr. Shankar Kurra says this will especially help Monument Health because if fewer people are spreading the virus, there will be fewer people in the hospital. Dr. Kurra says Monument has had to bring in extra staff to help with the rise in the number of patients. If that number continues to rise, there is potential the health system could become overwhelmed.

“What we really are concerned about is not only that the hospital gets overwhelmed and the ICU capacity is exceeded, the bigger problem for our community will be, when we have those kinds of numbers, our deaths increase. But worse than that, the survivors of COVID-19 unfortunately have long term consequences that we begin to find out about this disease, researchers are calling it a long COVID,” Dr. Shankar Kurra, VP of Medical Affairs for Monument Health, said.

Dr. Kurra says everyone should wear a mask until a vaccine becomes available, which he believes will be around Spring of next year.

Now more than ever, he says it’s important to mask up and limit your social gatherings not only to protect your loved ones but also your local health facilities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests