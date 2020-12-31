Holidays could put people at risk

Two holidays close together could combine to put people at risk.

Those who gathered on Christmas could have the virus and not even know it when they get together with friends and family to ring in the New Year.

“The average time before symptoms present is 5 to 6 days, so it’s exactly New Year’s Eve, so if anyone were gathering and mingling in the Christmas time this would also be a chance for them to spread it when they engage in New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day activities,” Dr. Shankar Kurra, VP of Medical Affairs for Monument Health, said.

Dr. Kurra says it’s an important reminder for all of us to continue to wear masks, social distance ourselves and avoid crowds.

