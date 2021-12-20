Holidays change DOH COVID-19 report schedule

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health will not be reporting COVID-19 data on two upcoming holidays.

There will be no report on Friday, Dec. 24, or on Friday, Dec. 31.

The report for Dec. 27 will include data from 1 pm. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23.

The report for Tuesday, Dec. 28, will include data from 1 p.m. Thursday on Dec. 23 and 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27.

The COVID-19 report for Monday, Jan. 3, will include data from 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, to 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.

The DOH will have regular updates from Monday, Dec. 20 through Thursday, Dec. 23 and from Monday, Dec. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 30.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 