Holidays change DOH COVID-19 report schedule

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health will not be reporting COVID-19 data on two upcoming holidays.

There will be no report on Friday, Dec. 24, or on Friday, Dec. 31.

The report for Dec. 27 will include data from 1 pm. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23.

The report for Tuesday, Dec. 28, will include data from 1 p.m. Thursday on Dec. 23 and 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27.

The COVID-19 report for Monday, Jan. 3, will include data from 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, to 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.

The DOH will have regular updates from Monday, Dec. 20 through Thursday, Dec. 23 and from Monday, Dec. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 30.