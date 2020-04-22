History provides hope during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After surviving polio in the 1950’s, a local man is drawing similarities to the current pandemic taking place across the world.

The coronavirus pandemic has interrupted lives everywhere, with job loss, cleaning product shortages and social distancing guidelines in place. With many hoping to get their lives back to normal, Mark Sternhagen says the past can shine a light on our future.

“Once the Salk vaccine came out in 1956 within a couple of years the number of polio dropped to just about nothing,” Sternhagen said.

Sternhagen, who was diagnosed with polio at 18 months old, says the current pandemic carries a lot of similarities to the polio epidemic.

“If polio was anywhere in the area people would social distance to the point where they would lock their children in their houses. They wouldn’t even let them go out and play or anything, they really didn’t know how it transferred,” Sternhagen said.

Once the Salk vaccine was developed, people were able to go back to their normal lives. Sternhagen says that’s something people today need to keep in mind.

“To really stop it and change things, to be able to get it back to normal, really is going to require a vaccine,” Sternhagen said.

That’s why he says history is now giving him hope.

“I personally find it really hopeful. The University of Pennsylvania is one of the areas that is actively working on a vaccine for COVID-19 and those laboratories were started by Dr. Jonas Salk and that is where he did his work and produced the polio vaccine,” Sternhagen said.

And while life may not return to normal overnight, he says the similarities from the past are keeping his hopes high.

“For me it’s a really great connection. To see that maybe the same people that effectively stopped polio will be able to stop this, and get us back to some kind of normal,” Sternhagen said.

