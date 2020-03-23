Hills, MN and Larchwood, Iowa quiet in time of social distancing, mandates

In Minnesota and Iowa, restaurants, bars, theaters and more have been closed since last week following mandates from the state’s governors.

The signs say it all- and so do these empty roads and parking spots here in Larchwood, Iowa and just to the north in Hills, Minnesota.

“It’s almost like a ghost town, there’s nobody on the streets, no cars, it’s very different,” Irene Terwee from Larchwood said.

Terwee likes that restaurants and bars were closed down.

“I thought great, we need to have it done, we need to stay closer to home and not mix with people,” Terwee said.

Over in Hills, Minnesota, Brandi Ludwig works at the post office, which remains open.

“It’s the new community involvement center, I guess,” Ludwig said.

There’s a ghostly quality to this town, too.

“It’s been quiet,” Ludwig said. “You don’t see the traffic up and down the street, but I do see people in the post office every day, and they like to kind of talk and catch up with one another.”

As you might imagine, she looks forward to seeing people.

“I do, I actually do,” Ludwig said. “It’s a lot of fun, and they’re such a, it’s such a great community, so everybody’s very tight here. I do like it.”

While people are doing their best to take precautions and social distance, there’s also so much that’s unknown.

“I think just the unknown, that we don’t know what’s going to happen,” Terwee said. “We’ve never had anything like this before in our lives.”

The times certainly look and feel different. But, she says, it’s not time to be alarmed.

“I think that we need to take precautions,” Terwee said. “Not to panic, but just take precautions and follow the rules.”