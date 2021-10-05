Higher number of COVID-19 patients receiving care in Sanford Health system

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The number of COVID-19 patients in South Dakota hospitals jumped from 201 on Monday to 220 on Tuesday.

Sanford Health is also seeing an increase in hospitalizations. In social media posts on Tuesday, the health system is reporting 170 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals, which is 12 more than last week.

However, the patients receiving care at Sanford seem to show the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Of the coronavirus patients in the hospital, 93 percent are unvaccinated. Almost all of the patients in the ICU or on ventilators are also unvaccinated.

