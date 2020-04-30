Helpline Center: One Sioux Falls Fund assists over 2,200 families, individuals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The One Sioux Falls Fund announced a new milestone on Thursday. The fund has helped more than 2,200 families and individuals remain housed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The One Sioux Falls Fund was established on March 17 to help residents in the Sioux Falls area, including Minnehaha, Lincoln, McCook and Turner counties. With the help of the fund, residents have avoided evictions if they have been unable to work due to COVID-19 and if they are unable to qualify for federal or state assistance.

Residents of the Sioux Falls MSA who still need assistance can apply for help from the One Sioux Falls Fund through the Helpline Center.

“The Helpline Center is pleased to serve as the frontline connecting point for families that need help with their housing, basic needs and other assistance,” Janet Kittams, chief executive officer of the Helpline Center said at Thursday’s briefing. “The agency has answered thousands of calls from people in need and we are so grateful to be able to offer the One Sioux Falls Fund as a resource.”

To date, the One Sioux Falls Fund has raised more than $3.2 million.