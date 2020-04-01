Helpline Center and Avera create 24/7 hotline for coronavirus concerns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – On an average day at the Helpline Center, they receive around 100 phone calls. Since the first positive case of COVID-19 was announced on March 10th in South Dakota, that number has spiked to nearly 900. They’re now teaming with Avera to provide even more resources to help with some of those greater concerns.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created an especially busy time for the 211 Helpline Center.

“We have been extremely busy since the March 10th when the first positive case of COVID-19 was released,” Vice President of Program Development Betsy Schuster said.

Schuster says the number of calls related to the coronavirus have spiked.

“We’ve answered of 5,000 calls in that time frame,” Schuster said.

“Initially, we got a lot of questions about the disease, the symptoms, ‘how do I get tested,’ ‘how I keep myself safe?’” CEO of the Helpline Center Janet Kittams said.

Kittams says questions have evolved into ones about the stress of job loss, finding food, and general anxiety.

“I think it’s anxiety about the unknowns; what’s to come. We don’t know. I think it’s also depression. There is definitely high depression,” Avera Outpatient Manager Hiedi Roberts said.

With some of the questions needing answers beyond their resources, they’ve partnered with Avera to create a 24-hour stress hotline. Roberts says that, if a caller requests, they will be directed to an Avera outpatient counselor.

“We’ll do some claiming techniques, help patients come out of… high anxiety or panic attacks,” Robert said.

“We’re going to meet any person where they’re at if they test positive or not and just are anxious about it,” Roberts said.

“To be able to partner with Avera and provide an immediate connection for those individuals that are needing that is just going to be a huge asset to our entire state,” Schuster said.

If you would like to contact the Helpline Center, just dial 211 or you can visit their website.