‘Helping Kids Round First’ organization shifts gears among pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- One non-profit organization in Flandreau, South Dakota started with a focus on baseball, but has now shifted gears because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In 2009, the organization Helping Kids Round First began donating baseball equipment to kids in Nicaragua. They’ve expanded since then to help with projects focused on women’s empowerment, agriculture and even health care. Founder Craig Severtson says hospitals will donate older equipment to the organization to send to the Central American country.

However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the organization has shifted gears to help the medical community right at home.

“Avera will be coming on Monday to see what all we have. We got, you can imagine, tons of beds, exam tables, wheelchairs, walkers, canes, crutches and we’ve shipped high-tech machines So anyway, we’ve made this open that during this health crisis, if anything can be used, you’re welcome to all this,” founder Craig Severtson said.

Severtson says, for the time being, they won’t be shipping anything to Nicaragua as a safety precaution for both those who package the equipment and for those in Nicaragua who receive the equipment.

However, they are still sending money donations to Nicaragua as they can to help. The organization has already given two ventilators to Avera.

