Help for organizations, schools, businesses trying to set up COVID-19 vaccination events

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health wants to help more schools, colleges, businesses and community/faith-based organizations host vaccination clinics in their communities.

If your group is looking to host a vaccine event, you can fill out an online request form. You will then be asked a few questions about your organization, location, contact information, and anything you need to host a vaccination clinic.

Your organization will then be paired with a local COVID-19 vaccine provider who can help host the event.

The goal is to create to vaccine clinics that are more accessible to communities across the state.