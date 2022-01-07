Healthcare workers talk about impact of increasing hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Hospitalizations in South Dakota have increased this week. On Monday, 238 coronavirus patients were in the hospital — on Friday that number is at 301.

It’s been about two years since we first started talking about COVID-19. That’s 24 months of stress and hardship for the people working on the front lines of the pandemic.

And with hospitalizations once again increasing, it’s taking a toll on health care workers.

“The way the morale is right now, I have never seen it, people are really burnt out,” hospitalist at Avera McKennan, Maryam Sheikh said.

“We are tired, I think our tolerance level is a bit lower than normal and we are getting a bit weary in terms of what this does mean from a health care perspective,” Vice President of Nursing and Clinical Services, Sanford Health, Kelly Hefti said.

There’s a concern that the combination of people having gathered over the holidays as well as the omicron variant, could take another toll on the hospital systems.

“As we learn more about Omicron, I do think the increased transmissibility is significant, that coupled by the fact that symptoms do appear to be a bit more mild, individuals may think ‘oh this scratchy throat or runny nose is simply a cold,’ and so I do think mild symptoms that people are maybe not recognizing as potentially Omicron or COVID, may be influencing the transmissibility,” Hefti said.

And as more people catch the virus, hospitals will likely feel the pressure.

That’s why you’re encouraged to get vaccinated and get your booster shot.

“Most of the hospitalizations are unvaccinated individuals and at least the most severe hospitalizations or long hospitalizations,” Sheikh said. “My message would be hang in there, we’re all in the same boat, but I think if you have health care workers in your family, in your friends, just give them grace.”

The South Dakota Department of Health also confirmed more omicron variant cases.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 