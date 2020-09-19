Health officials report 934 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota heath officials have reported 924 positive COVID-19 tests and 13 additional deaths.

The newly reported positive cases Saturday bring the statewide to 88,721. Health officials said 9,515 health care workers have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

More than 80,000 people were marked as no longer needing isolation.

Minnesota’s death toll from the coronavirus was 1,963 on Saturday. Officials report that 1,422 of deaths have been among residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 7,124 people have required hospitalization. Of those, 241 remain in those facilities, with 134 in intensive care.

