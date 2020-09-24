Health officials in SD urging anyone with COVID-19 to stay home

South Dakota Health officials are urging anyone with COVID-19 to stay home and stay away from people. The warning comes as the number of active cases climbs to a new high.

Today, nearly 3,300 people have active cases. That’s twice as many active cases as a month ago. And that’s not the only number that is climbing.

Thursday the state confirmed 463 positive tests. Altogether more than 20,000 South Dakotans have tested positive for the virus.

A month ago today the state reported a third as many positive tests… and 11,000 total positives.

Today 194 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. And 210 South Dakotans with the virus have died.

A month ago, 65 patients were in the hospital, while 161 South Dakotans had died. When asked how much longer the numbers will continue to increase at this pace, the secretary of health said South Dakota is seeing the same thing that other states have already been through.