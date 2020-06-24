Health officials announce COVID-19 exposure at Bob’s Lounge in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health announced a potential COVID-19 exposure at a bar in Pierre.
Officials said the potential exposure happened at Bob’s Lounge on 114 West Dakota Avenue in Pierre June 12-13 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and June 13-14 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
The DOH says people who visited the bar during the specific dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the time visited. A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.
