Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 55 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 109; Active cases at 875

Health officials: 6 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Iowa

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Health officials in Iowa report that six more people have died in the state from COVID-19.

As of Saturday afternoon, the toll for coronavirus-related deaths reached 748 in Iowa. The state also reported 34,647 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Officials suspect the actual number of people with COVID-19 is much higher than the state-released statistics indicate because many people with mild or no symptoms do not get tested.

The health department reports 178 coronavirus patients were hospitalized on Saturday, up from 169 who were hospitalized a day earlier.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests