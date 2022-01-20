Health leaders to give COVID-19 update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls health officials are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 news conference Thursday, as cases of COVID-19 are at an all-time high in the state.

Avera and Sanford Health will update the public on the pandemic, including the stress on health care systems, testing and the Omicron variant.

Dr. David Basel, Vice President of Clinical Quality at Avera Medical Group, and Dr. Mike Wilde, Vice President Medical Officer at Sanford Health are scheduled to speak.

The update will be livestreamed starting at 2 p.m. You can find the video player in this story at that time.