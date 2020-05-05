Breaking News
South Dakota COVID-19 update: Death toll at 24 as active cases go down to 802

Health care workers test more Smithfield employees on Tuesday

It looks like we will need to wait until at least Wednesday before we start getting results from the testing outside Washington High School.

For the last two days, health care workers have been testing Smithfield Foods employees and their families for COVID 19.

On Monday alone, Governor Noem says they performed nearly 1,500 tests outside the school. Health officials say it will take 48 hours to get results.

Tuesday, the Sioux Falls parking lot wasn’t as busy, but there was still a steady flow of traffic.

