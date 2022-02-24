SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The omicron wave of the coronavirus is easing in South Dakota as active cases and hospitalizations drop.

These last two years have been physically and emotionally draining for health care workers. Unfortunately, the pandemic also brought out something unexpected from the people they treat — Violence. Along with increased patient load, the staff is dealing with verbal and physical violence.

“I’ve been spit on, been hit been kicked at I’ve had a patient attempt to bite me,” said Kyah Broders.

The cardiac nurse and clinical manager says not all of those incidents are pandemic related, but she and others at the hospital have seen an increase in aggressiveness from patients and their families.

When that happens security officers like Cal Hilligas are called in.

He says a lot of the problems arise from visitor restrictions.

“The rest of that family is told they must leave, they are not allowed to stay here at the hospital, you do see that aggression,” said Hilligas.

When you are talking about life or death situations caused by a pandemic, things can get emotional.

“Very strong emotions, most people come here don’t have any aggression they just follow along with what we’re doing it just seems to be people that are in a hurry, they don’t have time for this,” said Hilligas.

The hospital’s mask requirement has also led to many altercations with visitors.

Broders says the confrontations make an already taxing situation worse.

“It’s incredibly draining, draining in the sense that a big part of nursing is providing empathy, it’s trying to listen with compassion, and it’s very hard to be compassionate when you are feeling physically and just verbally attacked it’s so much harder to create a connection,” said Broders.

The pandemic has become politicized, from vaccines, to mask mandates to treatment options.

“Within the past two years we are getting health care news from Facebook and Instagram and Twitter as opposed to I’m going to ask my doctor and trust them,” said E.R. Doctor Abigail Polzin.

Dr. Polzin says while the physical altercations do happen, the verbal attacks are a daily occurrence in the ER.

“So we all are looking to treat everybody with respect you deserve to have care, we will take care of your emergency and you know treat your complaints medically, I think we are just asking for that same respect in return,” said Polzin.