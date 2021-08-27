Harrisburg School District changes COVID protocols; Masks strongly recommended for students

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Harrisburg School District is making changes to its “Restart Plan” due to the surge of coronavirus cases across the state.

Masks will now be “strongly recommended” rather than “optional” for students. The board hopes to mitigate the spread of not only COVID-19, but RSV and influenza as well.

“The Delta variant is significantly more transmissible, and we are not expected to see a peak for another 4-6 weeks. Youth positivity rates in the region are higher than at any time in the past year,” reads the email sent to families and staff in Harrisburg.

The school district is asking for everyone’s participation in the changes and asking parents to keep kids home if they are sick. In addition to following quarantine protocols, the district wants parents to report positive cases and close contacts directly to the school by emailing Harrisburg.covid@k12.sd.us.