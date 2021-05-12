Half of eligible South Dakota adult population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO)– The South Dakota Department of Health announced today that the number of eligible adults in the state fully vaccinated has reached the 50% threshold or over 304,435 South Dakotans.

Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer vaccine from the CDC for those ages 12 to 15 could come as soon as today, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved of this late Monday.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank all South Dakotans who have chosen to get their COVID-19 vaccine– protecting themselves, their family and their community,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health in a news release. “Vaccines are safe and are the quickest way out of this pandemic.”

The state began Phase II of the state’s vaccination pan on April 5, 2021, making COVID-19 vaccines available to all state residents age 16 years and over, in addition to those from Phase I that have not yet been vaccinated.

“Getting protected against COVID-19 is now easier than ever. You can access vaccines through your medical provider, federal retail pharmacies, or by sending a text message to find the near vaccination site to you. It’s quick, it’s easy and it’s free,” said Malsam-Rysdon.

Residents can directly connect with a health partner serving their area by clicking here or by texting GETVAX to 438-829 (English) and/or VACUNA to 822-862 (Spanish), to find the nearest vaccination location to them.

Additionally, any South Dakotan resident can request a free at-home COVID-19 test, by clicking here. To get the most up-to-date COVID-19 data, updated daily, please visit the Department of Health dashboard.