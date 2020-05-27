Hair salons open with new guidelines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After quarantining for a of couple months, you might be ready to get out of the house and get your hair cut or colored.

Hairstylists are ready to get back to what they love— doing hair and seeing their clients. Just like other businesses, salons are taking new steps to keep clients and employees safe.

“Prior to all appointments, our clients receive a short questionnaire via text or email just simply asking if they’ve been around anyone exposed to COVID, if they feel sick, if they have a cough we’re asking that they please reschedule and we’ll get them in at their earliest convenience,” Bri Cowan with Atoley Salon and Spa said.

Bri Cowan says Atoley Salon and Spa also asks clients to wash their hands when they enter the building. Masks are optional for clients, but all stylists and esthetician’s will wear one throughout the entire appointment. After being closed for a couple weeks, Cowan says they are grateful for their clients.

“Their continued support, their patience, their understanding during all this, people just really, truly have been amazing,” Cowan said.

Across town, Dragonfly Salon is also working to keep everyone safe.

“We are requiring all guests to wear a mask and if they don’t have a mask, we provide one for them. We are having guests call us when they arrive just to minimize people in the salon at all times,” Macey Pirlet with Dragonfly Salon said.

Pirlet says they are also sanitizing common areas more often, changing masks between each client and using every other chair in the salon. Pirlet says they love having people back in the salon.

“We’ve missed the socializing part. Hairstylists, just in general, we’re people people. It’s nice being back to doing what we love,” Pirlet said.

Both salons are also wiping down chairs and work spaces between each customer.