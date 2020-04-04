Hackers could photo-bomb your next video conference

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — People working from home during the pandemic can easily become victims of cyber-criminals, if they don’t take the necessary precautions. Hackers and scammers are ready to pounce as homebound-employees spend the workday at their computers.

Nearly-empty streets in downtown Sioux Falls reveal the economic void created by the coronavirus. But in many cases, the daily work goes on, only from inside homes and apartments. Yet it’s that remote work station inside dens and living rooms that can be vulnerable to hackers.

“And so the landscape’s changed considerably because now, security might be more left up to the user than the IT infrastructure manager,” Dakota State University Director of Digital Forensics Services Trevor Jones said.

Hackers can even disrupt your video conferences through a process called “Zoom-bombing.”

“If you publicly invite your participants a lot of times, that’s going to get those nefarious actors and then they’re going to enter into your meeting like we talk about now, and they’re going to do some things that you don’t want done in your meeting,” Jones said.

The Zoom teleconferencing platform, which we used for this interview, has exploded to millions of additional users during the pandemic. Just the sheer number of people working from home creates a target-rich environment for hackers.

“As always, the criminal is going to go where the victims are,” Jones said.

Jones recommends anyone working from home to consult with their IT department if they have security concerns about hackers targeting their computers.

To find out how you can protect yourself from zoom-bombing, click here