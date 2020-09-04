Growth in COVID-19 cases in S.D. from August to September

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we move into the Labor Day weekend, South Dakota is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

There are currently 3,032 active cases of the coronavirus in the state. State health officials confirmed 259 new cases Friday morning, bringing the total since the pandemic started to nearly 14,600.

The health department also confirmed another person has died.

The number of people in the hospital also increased to 89.

To find out just how much the case count has grown, we decided to look back one month.

The map on the left shows the number of COVID-19 cases in the state on August 4; the map on the right is from today.

As you can see the number of active cases has more than tripled, from just over 900 to more than 3,000. Hospitalizations have also doubled from a month ago. Also if you look at the map, the counties in dark blue indicate areas with 50 or more cases. In August, 21 counties were dark blue; there are now 35.

In a recent Bloomberg report, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S.’s top infectious disease expert, said seven Midwest states, including South Dakota and Iowa should be particularly vigilant over the Labor Day holiday. Fauci warns that if Americans are “careless” there could be another jump in cases this fall.

“We don’t want to see a repeat of the surges that we have seen following of the holiday weekends. We don’t want to see a surge on the, any circumstances, but particularly as we go on the other side of Labor Day and enter into the fall. We want to go into that with a running start in the right direction. We don’t want to go into that with another surge that we have to turn around again,” Fauci said.

Officials are warning people to stay vigilant; wear masks, social distance, avoid crowds and keep gatherings outside, not indoors.