HURON, S.D. (KELO) — First responders in Beadle County are restocked on hand sanitizer thanks to a group effort in donations.

Glacial Lakes Energy donated the ingredients. Lake Area Tech provided the labor and facility to produce the sanitizer. Under the Sun Rental donated the use of a trailer to transport the sanitizer to Huron.

On Facebook, the Huron Police department says officers are already using the hand sanitizer and thanked the community partners that made it happen.