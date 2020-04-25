1  of  3
Groups still gathering despite city officials’ recommendations

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls continues to preach that people need to practice social distancing, but some are ignoring that recommendation.

KELOLAND News shot the above video at Heritage Park close to downtown, where neighbors have complained about large gatherings of people. We asked the mayor if the city can do anything about that.

“All we can continue to do is preach the message of social distancing and being smart and encourage people to get out and exercise, exercise is not banned in the city it’s not cancelled but we need  people to not gather in groups right now, it’s not illegal, that’s the problem,” Mayor TenHaken said.

The mayor encourages people to get outside and get some exercise, but do it safely.

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

