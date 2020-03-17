Grief doesn’t stop for coronavirus; but the way people grieve is changing

With federal and local recommendations of gatherings being no larger than 10, that makes it tough for weddings or funerals.

While weddings can be postponed, grieving cannot.

Funeral home directors are having to make some major changes when it comes to services.

There is no good time for grief. But Sioux Falls funeral home operators are trying to comfort families, honor the lives of those who have died and keep people safe during these uncertain times.

“There’s no push play/pause button on grief and we don’t know. This is kind of like 9-11–nobody knew what was going to come out of that and we don’t know what’s going to happen now,” Funeral Director Phil Schmitz said.

While burials and cremations continue, some churches have banned funeral services altogether. For the next 15 days George Boom Funeral Home in Sioux Falls will only hold private services and burials. One Sioux Falls family has already chosen to cremate their loved one and hold a service later this summer.

“They didn’t want to expose themselves or anybody else in their friend group to come to the service,” Schmitz said.

Sign posted at George Boom Funeral Home

Social distancing can be a deterrent to not only the coronavirus, but also to comfort.

Jon Salberg: Funeral Director: We’re telling people direct eye contact, comforting words–just being there without physically touching people is effective at helping people feel comfort and support they need.

Schmitz: If you send a hand written note, they’re going to keep that forever, they really will.

George Boom says it has disinfected rooms for years and has stepped up its efforts.

It’s also ended serving funeral lunches.

There is also no charge to delay a memorial service.