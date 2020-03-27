Great Shots closed Friday after city passes new restrictions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Great Shots, Sioux Falls’ golf entertainment facility, announced it has closed Friday, following the restrictions placed on bars and entertainment venues by the City of Sioux Falls. 

On Thursday, the Sioux Falls City Council unanimously passed an ordinance to limit gatherings to 10 people or less at certain businesses — that doesn’t include staff. Under the proposal, if a business does not adhere to the ordinance, it could face a class two misdemeanor, which is punishable by a $500 fine, 30 days in jail and loss of license.

It applies to non-essential businesses like bars, restaurants, casinos and other entertainment venues that promote social gatherings.

Great Shots tweeted Friday the business will re-evaluate their plan moving forward and fans can expect and update in the future.

