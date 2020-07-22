Grand Falls announces COVID-19 safety plan

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
grand-falls-casino-and-golf-resort957fd9e406ca6cf291ebff0000dce829_267349540621

LARCHWOOD, Iowa (KELO) — Officials at Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort announced this week they will be requiring guests to wear face coverings.

A press release was sent out this week saying masks will be required when social distancing isn’t possible.

Plastic barriers were installed between slot machines to provide a social distancing barrier and machines have been spaced apart, according to the release. Officials say they are not requiring masks to be worn in the pool, in accordance with the guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Health.

As we committed to everyone when we reopened, we are closely monitoring the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines and will continue to make changes as necessary to our employee and guest health protocols and procedures as we review updated guidance from the CDC and Iowa Department of Public Health, with our Chief Medical Officer.   

Damon John, Director of Marketing at Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests