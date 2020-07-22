Grand Falls announces COVID-19 safety plan

LARCHWOOD, Iowa (KELO) — Officials at Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort announced this week they will be requiring guests to wear face coverings.

A press release was sent out this week saying masks will be required when social distancing isn’t possible.

Plastic barriers were installed between slot machines to provide a social distancing barrier and machines have been spaced apart, according to the release. Officials say they are not requiring masks to be worn in the pool, in accordance with the guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Health.