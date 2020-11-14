Governors of states around South Dakota brief citizens on pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota and the states surrounding us are all reporting increases in COVID-19 cases. Each day more hospitals are nearing capacity. The Governors of Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and North Dakota all spoke to their citizens this week to update them on efforts to curb the pandemic.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts says the pandemic is getting worse. He’s concerned they could run out of hospital beds, so he asking everyone to social distance, wear masks and work from home if they can.

“Its not a case of spreading in places like Omaha or Lincoln, it’s spreading all across our state. Places like North Platte and Scottsbluff,” Ricketts said.

In Iowa, Governor Kim Reynolds did not order a statewide mask mandate but she did approve further restrictions on gatherings and some service businesses.

“We’ve been experiencing a surge of new COVID-19 cases that has driven our positive rate and hospitalizations up significantly. Iowa is not alone; states across the country are experiencing much of the same,” Governor Reynolds said.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is limiting the number of people at social gatherings and ordering businesses to require face masks in some harder hit counties.

“When we ask participate in mitigation efforts to reduce hospital capacity, you don’t have to believe in COVID. You don’t have to believe in a certain political party or not. You don’t have to believe in masks. You can just do it because there is one thing that is very real, 80% by non COVID and 20% with COVID and you can make a difference,” Burgam said.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has placed capacity limits on weddings and funerals and is limiting when bars and restaurants can stay open.

“Most of the projections show the spike that’s happening here is going to be catastrophic, throughout the upper Midwest and a large portion of the country,” said Walz.

We asked for an interview with Governor Kristi Noem on Friday, but a spokesman said she was not available. On Thursday, she appeared on a conservative talk show on Newsmax TV.

“And our people here in South Dakota are taking care of each other. We have one of the lower death rates in the nation per capita. It’s about a third of what New York’s is, so I think that we’ll manage our way through,” said Noem.

While there may not be as many deaths per capita as New York or New Jersey, as you can see in this chart from the COVID Tracking project, South Dakota’s Death rate is rising.

In a letter sent out on Friday, Governor Noem said more than 550 South Dakotans have died from COVID-19 and her heart breaks for the families who will never see their loved-ones again.

Compare other COVID-19 data for the Midwest from the COVID Tracking Project in the slideshow below.

Source: The COVID Tracking Project

Source: The COVID Tracking Project

Source: The COVID Tracking Project