Governor warns, at least eight more weeks until we reach our peak infection

Governor Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) shared the latest COVID-19 test results with two new positive cases in South Dakota. They are in Brookings and Beadle counties bringing the statewide total now to 30.

But the state is expecting a lot more in the coming weeks.

“Our projections are that our numbers for infections will continue to go up,” Governor Kristi Noem said.

Tuesday during her daily news briefing, Governor Kristi Noem told reporters, while there are two new cases of coronavirus, there is some good news to report as well.

“The good news that I have to report today is that we have two more people who have recovered, so our total is now eight of our Covid i.d’s have fully recovered,” Noem said.

Noem issued another executive order that allows state employees to continue to work from home until May 2.

Governor Noem says she spent Monday talking with Vice President Mike Pence about the federal response to Covid-19.

“One of the statistics he gave was that one week ago there was 50,000 completed tests were processed, now more than 350,000 have been processed,” Noem said.

In the meantime, she’s urging South Dakotans to continue to follow the guidelines she released yesterday during an executive order.

“If businesses are going to operate, they should reform how they do business and keep interaction and hygiene recommendations from the CDC in mind and comply with them,” Noem said.

As of Tuesday, nearly 800 tests have come back negative.

268 tests are still pending. Along with the State lab, both Sanford and Avera are able to process the tests for COVID-19.