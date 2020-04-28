Governor Noem’s “Back to Normal” plan puts decision-making back in the hands of South Dakotans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has 68 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to more than 2,300. The Department of Health also announced 76 new recoveries on the same day Governor Kristi Noem unveiled her Back to Normal plan, and it begins today.

The Back to Normal plan puts decision-making back in your hands, but it comes with a warning.

“We are not back to normal day to day life, where tomorrow you wake up and act like this never happened. I need you to continue to follow the guidance I’m giving you,” Governor Kristi Noem said.

That guidance is to use common sense and stay home if you’re sick.

“We want to test people when they have symptoms, we want to isolate them if they’re positive, we want to notify their close contacts so that we can maintain and really put COVID in a box. That lets the rest of us be outside of that box and continue to live our lives,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

State leaders say South Dakota’s hospitals have enough room for patients, as updated projections call for 2,200 beds and 600 ventilators at the virus’ peak.

“We are still pursuing the plan that will allow us to reserve 5,000 beds at our peak hospitalization date which still remains to be about the middle of June,” Governor Kristi Noem said. “Even though we believe with confidence that our numbers will be less than that, we’re still going to over-prepare and have those beds ready to go,” Noem added.

The Back to Normal plan says schools should continue remote learning but may consider a limited return to in-person instruction.

“There have been several school districts that have reached out to us and said they have some kids they haven’t heard from since school was closed, and so those kids and their parents we don’t know what they’ve been doing. So, this might give them some accountability to allow them to bring those kids back in and make sure they get back online with their instruction,” Noem said.

Governor Noem did indicate that the vulnerable population Executive Order for the Sioux Falls area remains in place through May 11.

Health experts say the key to reopening communities safely is to provide widespread testing that can be easily accessed at your doctor’s office. The state says it currently has the capacity to test 3,000 people a day for the coronavirus and is expanding that to 5,000.