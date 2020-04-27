Governor Noem set to announce “Back to Normal” plan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The number of new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota is now less than the number of recoveries. This as Governor Kristi Noem prepares to announce her “Back to Normal” plan.

Governor Noem will unveil the plan Tuesday. She says it will include changes to the current COVID-19 executive order.

“Just know that you can still stay home. If you’re uncomfortable with where things stand in your community and people out and about and moving around just know that you have the ability to still stay at home and protect yourself and your family and your health,” Noem said.

Noem spoke with President Trump and other governors Monday, looking to fill revenue shortfalls in South Dakota.

“Yes, the federal government stimulus package did send us $1.25 billion, but if I can’t have some flexibility to utilize that to take care of some revenue losses that we’ve seen, I may be literally leaving tens, if not hundreds of millions of dollars on the table, while simultaneously making huge cuts to education and the funding of nursing homes,” Noem said.

The governor is also hopeful the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls will produce a reopening plan soon.

“We will be supporting them in testing and making sure that those guidelines were put into place. We all have the CDC report and that’s what we’re looking for to be fulfilled, but our hope is that plant can get back up and online as soon as possible considering its critical infrastructure and vital to our nation’s food supply,” Noem said.

“They indicated that they are working on looking at the report that the CDC provided in great detail and we are hopeful that they will be providing us more information this week to take a look at what they plan to change and how they plan to move forward,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

Noem would like to see Smithfield Foods back online this week, but says the ball is in their court.