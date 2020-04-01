Governor Noem says people need to take responsibility for their health

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – Governor Kristi Noem says South Dakota may not reach the peak of the outbreak until July or August. She had previously expected it in late May or early June.

Wednesday afternoon Governor Kristi Noem clarified what a government can do in a crisis situation, saying there are national and state constitutions that put specific limits on government.

“Our constitution ensures the citizens right is protected, I agree with the role of government set forth in our state and in our national constitution, I took an oath to uphold these constitutions, my role in respect to public safety is something that I take very seriously,” Governor Kristi Noem said.

Noem says that people need to take responsibility for their health and encourages people to continue to practice good hygiene and social distancing. Overall she says efforts by South Dakotans has been effective.

“We have been able to bend the curve a great deal, we have been able to make sure we are keeping our hospital capacity at a manageable level and we are continuing to push our peak day farther into the future,” Noem said.

The secretary of health also updated the state on testing.

“We are going to continue to do everything possible to get the supplies that we need to do as much testing as we can while still using protocols to test appropriately,” Secretary of Health, Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

The Governor says these efforts are aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

“The objective here is not to stop the spread of the virus in the state, the science tells us that is not possible, we can’t stop it, what we are trying is to slow the spread, flatten the curve,” Noem said.

Noem is also encouraging people to fill out unemployment applications online instead of calling the Department of Labor.