Governor Noem gives Sunday night COVID-19 update

Governor Noem gave a COVID-19 update Sunday night via Facebook Live.
In the Facebook Live, Governor Noem said the data they’re looking at is indicating that the coronavirus will peak in May.
Watch the full video:
by: KELOLAND NewsPosted: / Updated:
Governor Noem gave a COVID-19 update Sunday night via Facebook Live.
In the Facebook Live, Governor Noem said the data they’re looking at is indicating that the coronavirus will peak in May.
Watch the full video:
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.