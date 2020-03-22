Breaking News
Huron, Beadle County, Rapid City putting in restaurant bans | Sioux Falls looking to take action Tuesday | Noem says she doesn’t have the power
1  of  8
Closings & Delays
Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Butler Machinery Company Celebrate Community Church Eureka School District Life Church Pleasant Township United Church of Canistota Yelduz Shrine

Governor Noem gives Sunday night COVID-19 update

Coronavirus

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

Governor Noem gave a COVID-19 update Sunday night via Facebook Live.

In the Facebook Live, Governor Noem said the data they’re looking at is indicating that the coronavirus will peak in May.

Watch the full video:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss