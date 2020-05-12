Governor Noem continues to voice concerns with tribal checkpoints

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday, Governor Kristi Noem along with Secretary of Tribal Relations Dave Flute voiced their concerns with tribal checkpoints.

Governor Kristi Noem says traffic checkpoints aren’t an issue until tribes overstep their boundaries.

“The tribes do have authority on BIA roads. If they chose to set up checkpoints on BIA roads, I’ve told them that would be acceptable. Instead, they chose to set them up on state and federal highways and that’s where the issue happens,” Noem said.

Noem says she reached out to Chairman Harold Frazier today, and hopes to hear back soon. Secretary of Tribal Relations David Flute recounts a past conversation with the Chairman regarding checkpoints.

“He was sharing with me that the checkpoints were running smooth and that there were no complaints, and I would share with the chairman that we were hearing different,” Secretary of Tribal Relations David Flute said.

The list of reported complaints includes at least one from a tribal member.

“There was an instance where a tribal farmer was ranching, getting ready for calving season, and had some nephews that were living in Nebraska, they weren’t being able to come across,” Flute said.

Flute says he reached out to Chairman Frazier to join in a conference call, allowing each side to share their concerns.

“Respectfully, the Chairman declined. The Chairman flat out said he would not join the State of South Dakota for a conference call to discuss this tribal checkpoint issue,” Flute said.

Noem says there is not a lawsuit in the works right now.

Meanwhile, the Oglala Sioux Tribe President has called for an emergency lockdown on the Pine Ridge Reservation until Wednesday. In a tweet, the Tribe said there were two positive cases within tribal nation members. The Secretary of Health says those cases were not reported to the state by 5 p.m. on Monday, which is why they don’t appear on the department’s website.