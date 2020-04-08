Governor Noem comments on how COVID-19 is impacting the state budget

What does the COVID-19 crisis mean for the state budget? Governor Noem says revenue into the state has been “dramatically impacted.”

“It has been substantial from the numbers that we’ve gotten so far. Obviously we haven’t had a lot of months under our belt yet, but this doesn’t just impact the state budget. It impacts every single family and business out there. It will impact city budgets, county budgets,” Governor Noem said.

The governor says it’s premature to know how the state will fill budget holes.