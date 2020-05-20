Governor Noem asks for federal help with tribal checkpoints

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe rejected Governor Kristi Noem’s ultimatum to remove checkpoints on state and federal highways or face legal action, Noem says she asked the South Dakota Attorney General to order an investigation.

“And that investigation, while it’s still ongoing, has produced both affidavits and video recordings of these unlawful checkpoints that are in place,” Governor Kristi Noem said.

Noem says she provided those materials to the White House, Department of Justice, Department of Interior, and South Dakota’s Congressional delegation, asking for their assistance.

“The Department of Justice has jurisdiction here. We’re asking them to do their jobs and also asking for the help and partnership of the White House and our Congressional delegation to encourage them to do so,” Noem said.

Also at Wednesday’s briefing, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon highlighted what the state is doing to support businesses as they reopen. She says teams are available to evaluate practices and identify ways to improve operations when it comes to COVID-19.

“Businesses have been very open to this. They’ve worked with us very well, they’ve made changes as they can and I think they’re keeping their employees safe as a result,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

Those changes include everything from PPE to testing.

“We’re going to see places that will see a number of cases and we’re ready to partner and go in there and do what we can to minimize the spread of COVID in business situations and keep those employees safe,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

Governor Noem also said one nursing home has finished testing its residents and staff as part of the mass testing across South Dakota.