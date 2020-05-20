Governor: Iowa movie theaters, zoos and museums to reopen

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says movie theaters, museums, zoos and wedding reception venues can reopen on Friday.

The Republican governor also announced Wednesday that state campground restrooms, showers and cabins can reopen in time for Memorial Day weekend. Camping will be allowed for tents and all campers, but playgrounds, shelters and visitor centers will remain closed.

Reynolds says she’s confident that the state’s coronavirus testing capabilities are sufficient to deal with any outbreaks that occur. Her push to reopen sectors of the economy comes despite the state still registering hundreds of new COVID-19 cases and a dozen new coronavirus deaths per day.