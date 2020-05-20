Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 92 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 46; Active cases at 1,108

Governor: Iowa movie theaters, zoos and museums to reopen

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Iowa Locator

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says movie theaters, museums, zoos and wedding reception venues can reopen on Friday.

The Republican governor also announced Wednesday that state campground restrooms, showers and cabins can reopen in time for Memorial Day weekend. Camping will be allowed for tents and all campers, but playgrounds, shelters and visitor centers will remain closed.

Reynolds says she’s confident that the state’s coronavirus testing capabilities are sufficient to deal with any outbreaks that occur. Her push to reopen sectors of the economy comes despite the state still registering hundreds of new COVID-19 cases and a dozen new coronavirus deaths per day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests